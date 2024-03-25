Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Up 5%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 791,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,166,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.74.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

