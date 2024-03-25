Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Down 3.3%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.31 and last traded at $57.93. Approximately 654,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,598,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,606,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,417,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 60.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

