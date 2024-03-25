Pippa Latham Buys 11,655 Shares of Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Stock

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Latham purchased 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £15,034.95 ($19,140.61).

Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

Shares of Albion Enterprise VCT stock remained flat at GBX 119.50 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.81. Albion Enterprise VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.58). The firm has a market cap of £120.07 million, a PE ratio of 5,975.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 3.18 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Albion Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

