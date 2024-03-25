Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $199.30

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $199.30 and last traded at $195.19, with a volume of 6806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.18.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.05.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

