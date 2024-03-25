Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

