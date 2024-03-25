PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1479 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.11.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 0.6 %

PHXHF stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

