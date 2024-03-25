PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1479 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.11.
PHX Energy Services Trading Down 0.6 %
PHXHF stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
