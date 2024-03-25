Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PSX traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,116. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

