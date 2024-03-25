Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.26. 7,154,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 43,742,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

