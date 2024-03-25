Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 231,049 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $78,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. 11,357,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,716,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

