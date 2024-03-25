Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.98. 2,208,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,004. The stock has a market cap of $604.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.