Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.18.

NASDAQ PR opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock worth $516,919,777. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

