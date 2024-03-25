Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.50. Perimeter Solutions shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 524,795 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

