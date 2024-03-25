Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 259,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 177,159 shares.The stock last traded at $55.03 and had previously closed at $56.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Perficient Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Perficient by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,496 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Perficient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,412 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

