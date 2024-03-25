PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,188 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $306,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.60. 3,936,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.01. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

