PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $172.60. 3,937,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

