PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

