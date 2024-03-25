PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 1.3%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.64. Approximately 4,070,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,563,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.