PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $39.81 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $39.81 million and $2.51 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

