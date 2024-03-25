Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 42.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,798. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.