Organigram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Down 6%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.45. 149,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 294,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$326.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.06). Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.0896 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$62,964.80. 34.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

