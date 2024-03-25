Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,699,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,782,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after acquiring an additional 635,994 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

