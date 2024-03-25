Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

