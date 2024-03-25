Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 44,780 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $65,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.52. 4,687,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.