Oppenheimer Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $182.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $186.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DRI opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.05. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after acquiring an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

