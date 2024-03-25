OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 2.5 %

OpGen stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

