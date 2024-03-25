Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 617,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,036,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Opera Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.20. Opera had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Opera Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Opera by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

