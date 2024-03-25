Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $74.68

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.68, but opened at $72.20. Onsemi shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 745,028 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Onsemi by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

