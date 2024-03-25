ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $58.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE OGS opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

