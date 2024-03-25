OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Up 7.6% After Insider Buying Activity

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.52. 161,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 424,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Specifically, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OABI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday.

OmniAb Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at $13,908,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in OmniAb by 306.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $7,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter worth about $6,482,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

