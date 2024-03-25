OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

OmniAb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.13 on Thursday. OmniAb has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $596.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

