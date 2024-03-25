OMG Network Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001589 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $149.63 million and $18.49 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00086393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00025496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001406 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

