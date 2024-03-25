Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,651 shares of company stock worth $1,278,218. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Okta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

