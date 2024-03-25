Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Linda Wilding Acquires 2,500 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Wilding purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,900 ($4,964.99).

Odyssean Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:OIT traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 156.26 ($1.99). 211,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,097. The company has a market cap of £182.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3,925.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.77. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.70 ($2.16).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.