Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.43

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 116105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
