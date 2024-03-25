Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) to Issue $0.10 — Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCDL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,270. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCDL shares. JMP Securities raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.