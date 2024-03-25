Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) to Issue $0.10 — Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NCDL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,270. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCDL
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.