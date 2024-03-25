Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans $0.10 — Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.6 %
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,274. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCDL
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.