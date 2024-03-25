Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,270. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
