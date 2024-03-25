Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,270. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

