Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $1.95. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 2,953,465 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $490.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

