Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 289.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,859 shares during the period. NU accounts for 1.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

NU traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.17. 19,952,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,798,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

