NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.29.

NKE stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

