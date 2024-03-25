New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.64. New Gold shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 470,130 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

New Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

