Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVRO opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. Nevro has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.93 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

