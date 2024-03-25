Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Nevada Zinc Co. (CVE:NZN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 105000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nevada Zinc Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Nevada Zinc

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its principal property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 202 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Eureka County, Nevada.

