Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGNE. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.
