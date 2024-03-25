NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 2.3%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.85 and last traded at $103.10. 253,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,793,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

NetEase Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.