NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NetEase

Institutional Trading of NetEase

NetEase Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,572,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,486,000 after purchasing an additional 664,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $105.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s payout ratio is 67.93%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.