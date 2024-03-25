NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Critical Review

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeoMagic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Complete Solaria N/A -1.11% -4.20%

Volatility & Risk

NeoMagic has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.8% of Complete Solaria shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeoMagic and Complete Solaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Complete Solaria has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 850.87%. Given Complete Solaria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and Complete Solaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Complete Solaria N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A

Summary

Complete Solaria beats NeoMagic on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

(Get Free Report)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoMagic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoMagic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.