Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $85.06 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 236.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,562 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,258. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $99,035,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

