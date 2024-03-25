NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $7.60 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.60 or 0.00010806 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.01 billion and $707.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00082612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,179,732,477 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,179,735,595 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.17778353 USD and is up 10.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $402,226,917.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

