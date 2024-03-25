NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Shares Down 4%

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 1,202,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,467,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

